Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 104,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

