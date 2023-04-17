TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. TTEC has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading

