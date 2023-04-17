Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Up 91.5% in March

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKGBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,044. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

