TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Separately, HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in TuSimple by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TuSimple by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TuSimple by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 190,410 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Trading Up 1.5 %

TuSimple Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $1.36 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

