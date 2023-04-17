U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of USAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 162,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,787. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

