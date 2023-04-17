Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 529,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $676,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,055,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 34,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unifi Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on UFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

UFI stock remained flat at $7.71 during trading hours on Monday. 26,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,005. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unifi has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

