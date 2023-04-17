UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.18.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.63. 636,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

