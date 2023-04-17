UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $610.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.89.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.78 on Monday, hitting $503.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $469.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.06. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 284,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 31,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.