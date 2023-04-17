Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,125 shares of company stock worth $4,952,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.