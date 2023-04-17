Unity Software’s (U) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on U. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,102. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.