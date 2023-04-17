Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.18

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.
About Universal Entertainment
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
