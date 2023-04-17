Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Upland Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.89. 465,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

