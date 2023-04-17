V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

