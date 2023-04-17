Vai Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $57.21 million and approximately $135,864.45 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

