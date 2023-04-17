Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.56 on Monday, hitting $128.30. 3,524,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

