Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.01. 903,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,189. The company has a market cap of $280.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

