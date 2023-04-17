Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $205.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.