Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $726,707.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,438,895,096 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.