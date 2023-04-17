Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.74 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $54.74 million and approximately $801,432.74 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,439,679,483 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

