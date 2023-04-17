Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,165,528.26 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,404,233.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.