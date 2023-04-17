Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,165,528.26 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,977,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,404,233.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.
VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
