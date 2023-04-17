Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,838 shares of company stock worth $9,368,158. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.