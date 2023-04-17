Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $42.47 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,451.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00337249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00550018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00447020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,897,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,897,450 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

