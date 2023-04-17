Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.27.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

