VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VersaBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBNK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 9.86%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VersaBank by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.