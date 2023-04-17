Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $400,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,849,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,893,872. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 60,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,149. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

