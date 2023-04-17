Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 24,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.96. 2,042,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

