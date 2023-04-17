Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $22,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

PTEN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 716,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,513. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

