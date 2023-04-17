Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cactus worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 588.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cactus by 334.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,513 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Cactus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.