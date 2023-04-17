Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.39. The stock had a trading volume of 835,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,104. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

