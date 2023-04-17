Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. 9,360,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,526,145. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

