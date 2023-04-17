Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.11. 1,559,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

