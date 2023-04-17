Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $391.96. 462,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,918. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.72 and a 200-day moving average of $408.23.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

