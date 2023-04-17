Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virgin Orbit Trading Down 56.0 %
VORBW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 539,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Virgin Orbit has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.32.
