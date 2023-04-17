Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 16.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

