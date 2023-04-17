Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 250.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

About Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.