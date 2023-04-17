VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 47.7% in March

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. 2,132,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

