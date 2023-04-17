Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.48

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 61636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vita Coco by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.