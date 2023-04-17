Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 202.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 172,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

