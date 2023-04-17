Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Vivakor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vivakor has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

