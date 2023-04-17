Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Vontier worth $65,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 209,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,320,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Vontier Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VNT opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.