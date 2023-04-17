Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

