Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.