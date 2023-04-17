Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.38. 205,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

