VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

