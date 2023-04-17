W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 712,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

