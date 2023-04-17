W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,037. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

