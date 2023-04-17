W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,882 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 403,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,090. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

