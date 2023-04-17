W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 544,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 191,505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 108,314.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 202,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.55. 52,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,442. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

