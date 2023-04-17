W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eversource Energy by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 909,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 457,902 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.35. 217,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

