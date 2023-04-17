W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $469,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.